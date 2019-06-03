Rant & Raves | June 4, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Gosar calls for deportation of non-citizens with 2 misdemeaner charges: With the challenges facing Arizona – climate, water, education and employment, Gosar continues to focus ONLY on hurting immigrants in our communities and supporting an administration rife with corruption in Washington. The needs of our district are meaningless to him.

Abortion: “sanctity of life” or health care: It should be made clear that this center is NOT FULL SERVICE, and does NOT offer counseling that includes ALL CHOICES in a clear and unbiased way. The program is a religiously based, pro-life program, which is, essentially, ANTI-CHOICE.

Restoring the “Frog”: While I agree that restoring the “Frog” is an idea, before any money is raised for the project someone needs to find a person or persons to do the work and get a realistic cost of said restoration.