OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, June 03
Weather  74.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Stripe-R-Rama launch position draw date set for June 14

Roger Asplin, left, and his son, Ryan, show a few of the stripers they caught on Lake Mead.
Photo by Don Martin.

Roger Asplin, left, and his son, Ryan, show a few of the stripers they caught on Lake Mead.

Don Martin, for the Daily Miner
Originally Published: June 3, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – There is still plenty of time for teams to enter the next big overnight striper tournament of the year at South Cove on Lake Mead, but according to tournament director Courtney Martzen, anglers will need to have their applications in before June 14 if they want to be in the draw for launch positions.

Stripe-R-Rama 28 will start at 7 p.m. June 22.

Martzen noted the draw for positions will be held at Lewis Kingman Park at 5 p.m. June 14. Teams that have sent in their applications will be in a draw to determine in what order the boats are allowed to leave the South Cove area.

There will be applications available at the park prior to the draw, so any team that wants to enter can do so.

For those teams that decide to enter after the draw, they will be placed on a list in the order they are received for a launch position.

Applications after June 14 will need to be paid by cash only, and Martzen noted applications will be taken at the dock on the day of the tournament.

For an entry form and a copy of the rules for this year’s event, contact Martzen by email at courtneymartzen@gmail.com, or by phone and text at 928-530-8912.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Column | Stripe-R-Rama finds its woman, tournament set to go
Stripe R Rama 27 set to go
Stripe R Rama is coming in June
Column: Fun rules make Stripe-R-Rama a must-fish
Stripe R Rama registration open

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
05
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
05
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
07
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
08
Flagstaff Blues and Brews
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News