Stripe-R-Rama launch position draw date set for June 14
KINGMAN – There is still plenty of time for teams to enter the next big overnight striper tournament of the year at South Cove on Lake Mead, but according to tournament director Courtney Martzen, anglers will need to have their applications in before June 14 if they want to be in the draw for launch positions.
Stripe-R-Rama 28 will start at 7 p.m. June 22.
Martzen noted the draw for positions will be held at Lewis Kingman Park at 5 p.m. June 14. Teams that have sent in their applications will be in a draw to determine in what order the boats are allowed to leave the South Cove area.
There will be applications available at the park prior to the draw, so any team that wants to enter can do so.
For those teams that decide to enter after the draw, they will be placed on a list in the order they are received for a launch position.
Applications after June 14 will need to be paid by cash only, and Martzen noted applications will be taken at the dock on the day of the tournament.
For an entry form and a copy of the rules for this year’s event, contact Martzen by email at courtneymartzen@gmail.com, or by phone and text at 928-530-8912.
