Victim ID’d in Desert Hills drowning

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A community is still seeking answers after the death of a Lake Havasu City child.

Rows of fenced, prefabricated homes stretch through the small neighborhood of Jennie Drive. It was there that Mohave County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived after receiving reports of a victim identified Monday as 2-year-old Harley Netter, who was found face down in her family’s swimming pool.

First responders attempted to administer CPR before she was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center and later to Phoenix for emergency treatment. The victim survived for nearly three days, according to the sheriff’s office, before dying Sunday night at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

Residents of the Jennie Drive community say details are scarce as authorities continue their investigation, and no details have yet been offered in what led to the victim’s death. The case remains under investigation as of Monday afternoon, according to Mohave County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Anita Mortensen. Additional details will be released as they become available.

According to neighbor Keith Greenwood, the victim’s death serves as a lesson to Havasu residents.

“A lot of people in Havasu have swimming pools,” Greenwood said. “More people need to learn first aid and CPR … there’s no telling how many minutes it’ll take for an ambulance to get there. You can’t wait for the cops … it helped us remind our friends who have pools to learn these things.”

The accident came on the heels of other water safety incidents this week, including a 12-year-old boy hit by a boat propeller while swimming in the Colorado River, and a possible drowning of a man who jumped in the river and never resurfaced.

Water safety is especially important to Lake Havasu City residents, with frequent outings to the lake as a norm for many citizens. As temperatures and pool usage rise, the risk of drowning or other water-related incidents also increase. But there are several ways to make the swimming pool a safer place.

Arizona law requires that homeowners with one or more children under 6 years old have an enclosure around their swimming pool. This can be a wall, a fence, or other barriers.

The Arizona Department of Health Services recommends that children are never left unattended in the pool or in the pool area, and says that “flotation devices and swimming lessons are not substitutes for supervision.”