Victim ID’d in Desert Hills drowning
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A community is still seeking answers after the death of a Lake Havasu City child.
Rows of fenced, prefabricated homes stretch through the small neighborhood of Jennie Drive. It was there that Mohave County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived after receiving reports of a victim identified Monday as 2-year-old Harley Netter, who was found face down in her family’s swimming pool.
First responders attempted to administer CPR before she was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center and later to Phoenix for emergency treatment. The victim survived for nearly three days, according to the sheriff’s office, before dying Sunday night at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
Residents of the Jennie Drive community say details are scarce as authorities continue their investigation, and no details have yet been offered in what led to the victim’s death. The case remains under investigation as of Monday afternoon, according to Mohave County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Anita Mortensen. Additional details will be released as they become available.
According to neighbor Keith Greenwood, the victim’s death serves as a lesson to Havasu residents.
“A lot of people in Havasu have swimming pools,” Greenwood said. “More people need to learn first aid and CPR … there’s no telling how many minutes it’ll take for an ambulance to get there. You can’t wait for the cops … it helped us remind our friends who have pools to learn these things.”
The accident came on the heels of other water safety incidents this week, including a 12-year-old boy hit by a boat propeller while swimming in the Colorado River, and a possible drowning of a man who jumped in the river and never resurfaced.
Water safety is especially important to Lake Havasu City residents, with frequent outings to the lake as a norm for many citizens. As temperatures and pool usage rise, the risk of drowning or other water-related incidents also increase. But there are several ways to make the swimming pool a safer place.
Arizona law requires that homeowners with one or more children under 6 years old have an enclosure around their swimming pool. This can be a wall, a fence, or other barriers.
The Arizona Department of Health Services recommends that children are never left unattended in the pool or in the pool area, and says that “flotation devices and swimming lessons are not substitutes for supervision.”
- Mohave 911
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- 1 killed in Golden Valley collision
- Gallery
- Possible fatal collision in Golden Valley
- Obituary
- Police say Havasu motorsports business owner stole tens of thousands from customers
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- Abuse allegation from 15 years ago leads to arrest
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Mohave 911
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019?
- Why folks retire in Kingman?
- Accident with multiple fatalities involving wrong-way driver on I-40
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
05
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
05
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
07
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SAT
08
|
Flagstaff Blues and Brews
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*