Beale Street restrictions set for Thursday

KINGMAN – The entrance to Beale Street from Andy Devine Avenue will be closed from around 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6.

UniSource Energy Services needs to dig a hole on the edge of the road, which is the reason for the closure.

The road will be blocked from just before the entrance up to around 10th Street just past the Ramblin’ Rose Motel.

Work is set to begin at about 6:30 a.m., with crews hoping to be completed by around 2:30 p.m.

Information provided by the City of Kingman, UniSource