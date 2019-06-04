Board of Supervisors leaves some precinct committeeman applications and resignations on hold
KINGMAN – While new Republican and Democratic applications for precinct committeemen got approved, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors declined to accept two pending applications and two pending resignations from the May 6 meeting.
Local Republican activist from Golden Valley Steven Robinson spoke to the board explaining Roger Gorham’s situation. He pointed out that Gorham was approved as a PC by the board in recent years while using his mailing, not physical address, which now turns out to be an issue. Robinson said he passed the correct information to the county attorney’s office, and the board approved Gorham’s application.
Two other pending candidates, as County Attorney Ryan Esplin explained, are not eligible for PCs because one is not registered to vote and the other one is not registered with the Republican Party.
To avoid future problems, Esplin “strongly recommended” that both parties verify all the information with the recorder’s office before they file it with the clerk of the board.
“It can be done fairly quickly,” Esplin said.
Pending resignations were to be discussed separately, and since Steven Robinson signed up again to speak on that item, Chairman Angius asked:
“Is it vital? Do you have earth shattering information for us, Mr. Robinson?”
“I do,” Robinson replied and proceeded to explain the situation of former PCs Cosette Biggs and Patrick Finerd, who moved out of the area without signing their resignations. Robinson submitted to the county attorney screen shots of their electronic exchange, which seems to confirm the fact of them moving.
Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4 attempted to make a motion to approve only one resignation (Adam Rodriquez) and to not accept Biggs’ and Finerd’s resignations at this time. Then, Esplin declared that since he knows they both moved out of the precinct, maybe the supervisors should accept their resignations after all.
After a few minutes of confusion, Supervisor Buster Johnson from District 3 made a motion to approve Rodriquez’s resignation only.
“It’s not a volunteer position, it is an elected position,” Johnson said. “We need something in writing.”
The motion passed unanimously.
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- 1 killed in Golden Valley collision
- Gallery
- Obituary
- Possible fatal collision in Golden Valley
- Mohave 911
- Police say Havasu motorsports business owner stole tens of thousands from customers
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- Abuse allegation from 15 years ago leads to arrest
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Mohave 911
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019?
- Why folks retire in Kingman?
- Why are flags at half-staff?
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
05
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
05
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
07
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SAT
08
|
Flagstaff Blues and Brews
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*