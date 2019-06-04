Board of Supervisors leaves some precinct committeeman applications and resignations on hold

KINGMAN – While new Republican and Democratic applications for precinct committeemen got approved, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors declined to accept two pending applications and two pending resignations from the May 6 meeting.

Local Republican activist from Golden Valley Steven Robinson spoke to the board explaining Roger Gorham’s situation. He pointed out that Gorham was approved as a PC by the board in recent years while using his mailing, not physical address, which now turns out to be an issue. Robinson said he passed the correct information to the county attorney’s office, and the board approved Gorham’s application.

Two other pending candidates, as County Attorney Ryan Esplin explained, are not eligible for PCs because one is not registered to vote and the other one is not registered with the Republican Party.

To avoid future problems, Esplin “strongly recommended” that both parties verify all the information with the recorder’s office before they file it with the clerk of the board.



“It can be done fairly quickly,” Esplin said.

Pending resignations were to be discussed separately, and since Steven Robinson signed up again to speak on that item, Chairman Angius asked:

“Is it vital? Do you have earth shattering information for us, Mr. Robinson?”

“I do,” Robinson replied and proceeded to explain the situation of former PCs Cosette Biggs and Patrick Finerd, who moved out of the area without signing their resignations. Robinson submitted to the county attorney screen shots of their electronic exchange, which seems to confirm the fact of them moving.

Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4 attempted to make a motion to approve only one resignation (Adam Rodriquez) and to not accept Biggs’ and Finerd’s resignations at this time. Then, Esplin declared that since he knows they both moved out of the precinct, maybe the supervisors should accept their resignations after all.

After a few minutes of confusion, Supervisor Buster Johnson from District 3 made a motion to approve Rodriquez’s resignation only.

“It’s not a volunteer position, it is an elected position,” Johnson said. “We need something in writing.”

The motion passed unanimously.