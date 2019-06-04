Brushfires are popping up, reduce your risk and be prepared

KINGMAN – Small brushfires have been common occurrences in Kingman over the course of the last few weeks, and while first responders have knocked them down before they got out of hand, there are steps the public can take to reduce the risk all together.

According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, as of 2018 the two most at-risk communities for wildfires in Mohave County are Pine Lake and Pinion Pine. Kingman is on the list at 152 out of more than 400 communities in Arizona.

Recently, however, it’s been small brushfires plaguing the Kingman area.

“I don’t know the exact number, but over the last few days or so we’ve had a few smaller brushfires that were easily contained by one engine company,” said Kingman Fire Department Assistant Chief Jack Yeager.

Some have been in residential areas while others have been along highways. Speaking to the latter, the Arizona Department of Transportation warns that dragging chains, tossing cigarette butts and even having underinflated tires can lead to roadside fires. When fire danger is deemed extreme, parking in tall grass can start a fire, too.

“Each of us can do some simple things to cut down on the risk of fires along state highways, starting with checking tire pressure and making sure vehicles and trailers aren’t dragging something that can produce sparks,” wrote Dallas Hammit, ADOT’s state engineer and deputy director for transportation on the department’s website in 2018.

“On the road, please use common sense. One burning cigarette flying out a car window can start a wildfire.”

Yeager said that while wildfire risk within city limits is not as prominent as in some neighboring areas, residents should still be prepared. The first thing property owners should address is defensible space.

“Make sure you have grass and weeds cleared away from fence lines,” especially if the fence is made of wood, Yeager said.

He also recommended having a garden hose that can reach the entire property. And there are some things that everyone should know to grab and keep readily available in case evacuation is necessary. Those include people and pets, phone numbers and important documents, prescriptions, pictures that can’t be replaced, personal computers, cash and plastics like credit and ATM cards.



The Arizona Interagency Wildfire Prevention also warns of the dangers summertime equipment, like string trimmers, can pose. Using such equipment in high grass or where numerous rocks are present can lead to a fire.

For more tips on wildfire and brushfire prevention, and how to safely make it through one of those events, go to http://www.readyforwildfire.org/.