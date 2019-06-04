OFFERS
Tue, June 04
Frog restoration donations are trickling in

Kingman Fire Department has received a few donations to go toward the restoration of its first fire engine, a 1922 American LaFrance. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: June 4, 2019 7:22 p.m.

KINGMAN – With every dollar and every penny the Frog is slowly gathering funds toward its restoration.

Kingman Fire Department kicked off the restoration project back in May and so far has raised a total of $1,692.

Mike Schmidt, KFD community risk reduction specialist, said $1,050 of the donations were received Monday, May 3 and the other donations were received during the Chillin’ on Beale event Saturday, May 18.

KFD Chief Jake Rhoades said the support and vision of making the Frog a reality again is coming together.

“It is exciting to see the members of the community involved in the project and the history of not only the Kingman Fire Department but also the city,” he said. “We have had an outpouring of support so to see actual monetary commitment from members of our community is an outstanding feeling.”

The Frog, a 1922 American LaFrance, is the first engine the Kingman Fire Department owned back in 1922. The truck has been sitting in a garage and the department is looking to raise money to bring a piece of Kingman history back to life.

KFD is thinking of various fundraiser ideas to help raise the money. All money raised will go toward the restoration.

Anyone who would like to donate can stop by at the Kingman Fire Department Administration office, 412 Oak St.

