Gallery | Kingman PRCA Rodeo
Photo Gallery
2019 Kingman PRCA Rodeo
The Kingsmen hosted its first of two rodeos this year as a number of cowboys and cowgirls made the trek to Mohave County Fairgrounds for the PRCA Rodeo Saturday and Sunday. Photos by Beau Bearden.
This year’s Andy Devine PRCA Rodeo may have been a few months earlier than normal, but it was a hit Saturday and Sunday at the Mohave County Fairgrounds. Events included barrel racing, bareback bronc riding, tie down roping, steer wrestling, mutton busting and bull riding. Rodeo fans will get another chance to see more action Sept. 28-29 when the Kingsmen welcome the Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo circuit to town.
- Mohave 911
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- 1 killed in Golden Valley collision
- Gallery
- Possible fatal collision in Golden Valley
- Obituary
- Police say Havasu motorsports business owner stole tens of thousands from customers
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- Abuse allegation from 15 years ago leads to arrest
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Mohave 911
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019?
- Why folks retire in Kingman?
- Accident with multiple fatalities involving wrong-way driver on I-40
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
05
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
05
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
07
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SAT
08
|
Flagstaff Blues and Brews
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*