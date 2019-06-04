Gallery | Kingman PRCA Rodeo

Photo Gallery 2019 Kingman PRCA Rodeo The Kingsmen hosted its first of two rodeos this year as a number of cowboys and cowgirls made the trek to Mohave County Fairgrounds for the PRCA Rodeo Saturday and Sunday. Photos by Beau Bearden.

This year’s Andy Devine PRCA Rodeo may have been a few months earlier than normal, but it was a hit Saturday and Sunday at the Mohave County Fairgrounds. Events included barrel racing, bareback bronc riding, tie down roping, steer wrestling, mutton busting and bull riding. Rodeo fans will get another chance to see more action Sept. 28-29 when the Kingsmen welcome the Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo circuit to town.