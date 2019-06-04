Horoscopes | June 5, 2019

Birthdays: Mike Fisher, 39; Mark Wahlberg, 48; Ron Livingston, 52; Jeff Garlin, 57.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A decision will disrupt your plans. Look for an alternative way to do things that allows you to live up to the demands being made and lets you take advantage of an opportunity you don’t want to miss.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A personal change will generate good feelings and push you in a new direction. Do your own thing, set a reasonable budget and don’t stop until you reach your destination.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Listen carefully, and do whatever it takes to verify information necessary to your success. Short trips, communication and educational pursuits are encouraged.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take the initiative, and make positive changes that will enhance your relationships with others. Equality and understanding should be priorities.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Hold off getting into a debate until you have all the facts. A change someone makes should not prompt you to follow.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Offer incentives, and pursue people who can contribute as much as you. A positive change is heading your way.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Rely on experience to help you deal with what someone is doing to outmaneuver him or her. Don’t fold under pressure.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You will grow in positive ways. A change will encourage you to take a step toward a lifestyle you’ve been dreaming about for years.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If you take on too much or promise the impossible, you will end up in a precarious position. Set high standards, and stick to them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change at home will be good for you and be well-received by someone you love. Communication and compromise will lead to success.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stick close to home, and make changes that will help you get something you want to achieve up and running. A favor will be granted, but before you accept, find out what’s expected in return.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Consider what you’d like to see happen, and get started. Working alongside people who have proven to be helpful in the past will encourage you to make positive personal changes.