Hualapai Nation Police celebrates National Police Week
PEACH SPRINGS – A 21 gun salute and taps were played after a reading of each name of fallen officers in the U.S. as part of National Police Week by the Hualapai Nation Police on May 16, 2019.
Hualapai Tribe Chairman Dr. Damon Clarke thanked the officers who do the extraordinary work to protect and serve the Peach Springs community.
A community member of Peach Springs expressed his gratitude to all law enforcement officers for going above and beyond on behalf of the officers’ communities. A flag raising ceremony was also part of the day’s events.
Information provided by Steve Robinett
For as little as $3.49*