Johnsonville recalls 95K pounds of jalapeño cheddar smoked sausage

Johnsonville, LLC. is recalling approximately 95,393 pounds of its ready-to-eat jalapeño cheddar smoked sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous material, specifically hard green plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

Johnsonville, LLC. is recalling approximately 95,393 pounds of its ready-to-eat jalapeño cheddar smoked sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous material, specifically hard green plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: June 4, 2019 11:19 a.m.

Johnsonville, LLC. is recalling approximately 95,393 pounds of its ready-to-eat jalapeño cheddar smoked sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous material, specifically hard green plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The jalapeño cheddar smoked sausage items were produced and packaged on March 12 and 13, 2019. Recalled was the 14-oz. film, vacuum packages containing “Johnsonville JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR Smoked Sausage” with a “Best By 06/09/2019” date on the back of the package. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 34224” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide and internationally.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Kirsten Bishir at KBishir@johnsonville.com and by phone or text at 888-556-2728.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Community Health Services.

