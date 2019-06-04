OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, June 04
Weather  82.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Local author, Route 66 ambassador tells Rotary Club about historic highway

Local author and Route 66 ambassador Jim Hinckley, pictured with Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club President Becky Fawson, spoke to the club May 17 about tourism and Route 66. (Photo courtesy of Jo Ann Oxsen/Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club)

Local author and Route 66 ambassador Jim Hinckley, pictured with Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club President Becky Fawson, spoke to the club May 17 about tourism and Route 66. (Photo courtesy of Jo Ann Oxsen/Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club)

Originally Published: June 4, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – Jim Hinckley, local author and Route 66 ambassador, spoke to the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club on May 17 about the historic highway that runs through Kingman.

Hinckley is the author of 18 books and hundreds of feature articles for various publications, a tourism development consultant, CEO of Route 66 Crossroads, committee member of the City of Kingman’s Economic Development Advisory Committee, and member of Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership.

Hinckley is currently teaching a class at Mohave Community College, Route 66 Hospitality and Tourism, and has taught The History and Culture of Route 66.

Hinckley’s America website, www.jimhinckleysamerica.com, gives readers a close look at America’s historic Route 66.

Information provided by Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Local historian to speak on Kingman’s tourism history
Hinckley to discuss ‘linear communities’
Neon-night downtown walking tour coming up
Jim Hinckley, local Route 66 historian, invites public to premier of promo video about Promote Kingman
Dutch treat Hinckley like Rt. 66 royalty

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
05
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
05
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
07
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
08
Flagstaff Blues and Brews
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News