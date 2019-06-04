Local author, Route 66 ambassador tells Rotary Club about historic highway
KINGMAN – Jim Hinckley, local author and Route 66 ambassador, spoke to the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club on May 17 about the historic highway that runs through Kingman.
Hinckley is the author of 18 books and hundreds of feature articles for various publications, a tourism development consultant, CEO of Route 66 Crossroads, committee member of the City of Kingman’s Economic Development Advisory Committee, and member of Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership.
Hinckley is currently teaching a class at Mohave Community College, Route 66 Hospitality and Tourism, and has taught The History and Culture of Route 66.
Hinckley’s America website, www.jimhinckleysamerica.com, gives readers a close look at America’s historic Route 66.
Information provided by Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club
