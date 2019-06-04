Man arrested for wielding hatchet, stealing truck
KINGMAN – Hatchets were flying near the 2900 block of Spinner Bair Drive before Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 31 in reference to a disturbance.
The reporting party advised a male subject, later identified as Ramon Trevino Ortiz Jr., 45 of Kingman, had thrown an axe at their vehicle and fled the scene on foot. Deputies arrived to the scene and discovered the victim was at his residence when he saw Ortiz walking through his property.
A verbal argument ensued after the victim confronted Ortiz, and he was muttering about unknown things. The argument escalated and Ortiz produced hatchet from his waistline, and began swinging it around and lunging toward the victim.
The victim and a friend secured themselves inside a vehicle when Ortiz threw the hatchet at the vehicle, causing damage to the vehicle and shattering a light. Ortiz ran to a nearby residence, leaving the scene.
Deputies later discovered that Ortiz stole a blue truck from the nearby residence to where he fled. Deputies contacted the homeowner who advised deputies that Ortiz had been inside his residence before and knew where the keys to the truck were kept.
Deputies responded to Ortiz’s residence and canvassed the area, but didn’t find any traces of him.
Deputies received a call the next day from a neighbor who spotted the stolen truck in the desert approximately 300 yards away from Ortiz’s residence. The neighbor advised he saw significant damage to the truck, and parts were on the ground. He also advised he could see Ortiz placing items on the ground of his driveway to hinder vehicles from driving in.
Deputies arrived at the residence of the 8600 block of North Avenida Obregon and found pieces of wood on the ground with nails sticking out.
Deputies saw Ortiz walking on the property toward the vehicle and gave a direct order for him to get on his knees with this hands in the air. Ortiz complied and was placed into custody. When asked, Ortiz allegedly admitted to stealing the vehicle.
Oritz was arrested for aggravated assault, second degree burglary, theft of means of transportation, all felonies, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and an active arrest warrant. He was booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident.
Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
- Mohave 911
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- 1 killed in Golden Valley collision
- Gallery
- Possible fatal collision in Golden Valley
- Obituary
- Police say Havasu motorsports business owner stole tens of thousands from customers
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- Abuse allegation from 15 years ago leads to arrest
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Mohave 911
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019?
- Why folks retire in Kingman?
- Accident with multiple fatalities involving wrong-way driver on I-40
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
05
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
05
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
07
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SAT
08
|
Flagstaff Blues and Brews
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*