OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, June 04
Weather  82.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave Electric Cooperative to host its annual meeting Friday

Restored old No. 1 truck comes out of retirement each year to participate in the Mohave County Electric Cooperative annual meeting. (Photo courtesy Mohave Electric Cooperative)

Restored old No. 1 truck comes out of retirement each year to participate in the Mohave County Electric Cooperative annual meeting. (Photo courtesy Mohave Electric Cooperative)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: June 4, 2019 7:23 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County Electric Cooperative, which has served the county since 1947, will gather for its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. (registration between 5:30-6:15 p.m.) Friday, June 7, at River Valley High School, 2250 Laguna Road, Mohave Valley.

“While MEC does not provide service in the city of Kingman, we do provide service to outlying areas around Kingman, including Peach Springs, Valle Vista, and in the Hualapai Mountains,” said Public Affairs Specialist Zen Mocarski. “In addition, we service the area off Blake Ranch Road east of Kingman, as well as Wikieup.”

According to Public Affairs and Communications Coordinator Terry Puryear, MEC serves over 33,000 members, but only a couple of hundred come to annual meetings, which is a great occasion to learn about what MEC does, to elect one of three district directors, and learn about the energy efficiency programs designed to help reduce electricity bills.

“It’s a matter of engagement,” Puryear said. “We want our members to be informed. This is their cooperative. We are not for profit, we do it for them.”

Mohave Electric provides electricity to more than 39,000 services over some 1,512 miles of energized line, with a service area of nearly 1,300 square miles across three counties.

With a heritage dating back more than six decades, Mohave Electric Cooperative is “committed to supply safe, reliable, reasonably priced electricity and to provide excellent customer service.”

The meeting will include a presentation from MEC CEO Tyler Carlson and prize giveaways at the end.

There’s a $5 membership fee. There will be food and water available during the registration process, as well as goodie bags and power credits.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

MEC grant program to provide 18 classrooms with funding for projects, deadline March 15
Borelli, Cobb honored at MEC annual meeting
MEC offers grant to schools for a renewable energy project
Mohave Electric Cooperative offers trip to Washington, D.C.
Borrelli, Cobb protect credits for Mohave Electric Cooperative

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
05
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
05
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
07
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
08
Flagstaff Blues and Brews
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News