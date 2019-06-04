Mohave Electric Cooperative to host its annual meeting Friday

KINGMAN – Mohave County Electric Cooperative, which has served the county since 1947, will gather for its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. (registration between 5:30-6:15 p.m.) Friday, June 7, at River Valley High School, 2250 Laguna Road, Mohave Valley.

“While MEC does not provide service in the city of Kingman, we do provide service to outlying areas around Kingman, including Peach Springs, Valle Vista, and in the Hualapai Mountains,” said Public Affairs Specialist Zen Mocarski. “In addition, we service the area off Blake Ranch Road east of Kingman, as well as Wikieup.”

According to Public Affairs and Communications Coordinator Terry Puryear, MEC serves over 33,000 members, but only a couple of hundred come to annual meetings, which is a great occasion to learn about what MEC does, to elect one of three district directors, and learn about the energy efficiency programs designed to help reduce electricity bills.

“It’s a matter of engagement,” Puryear said. “We want our members to be informed. This is their cooperative. We are not for profit, we do it for them.”



Mohave Electric provides electricity to more than 39,000 services over some 1,512 miles of energized line, with a service area of nearly 1,300 square miles across three counties.

With a heritage dating back more than six decades, Mohave Electric Cooperative is “committed to supply safe, reliable, reasonably priced electricity and to provide excellent customer service.”

The meeting will include a presentation from MEC CEO Tyler Carlson and prize giveaways at the end.

There’s a $5 membership fee. There will be food and water available during the registration process, as well as goodie bags and power credits.