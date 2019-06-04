Obituary | Steve W. Brown
Steve Brown of Kingman, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Steve was born in Kingman, Arizona on Aug. 11, 1950 to Fred and Marcheta Brown.
Steve worked heavy road construction most of his life, where his colleagues knew him as Mr. Brown or Brownie. Steve was an avid hunter, loved to fish, had a green thumb in his garden, and he was a life member of the Elks Lodge No. 468.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, sister; Katie, and brother; Ray. He is survived by his daughter; Haley Bradley, sister; Colleen Pethers, many nieces and nephews, and his longtime companion and mother of his daughter; Debbie Bradley.
Haley and Debbie would like to invite you to a Celebration of Life for Steve from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, June 8 at Elks Lodge No. 468, 900 Gates Ave. Kingman, Arizona.
