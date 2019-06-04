OFFERS
Perdue Simply Smart organics poultry recalls 31,000 pounds of product

Perdue is warning people to check their freezers to see if they have any of the 31,000 or so pounds of ready-to-eat chicken that have been recalled because the product might contain pieces of bone. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: June 4, 2019 11:21 a.m.

Perdue is warning people to check their freezers to see if they have any of the 31,000 or so pounds of ready-to-eat chicken that have been recalled because the product might contain pieces of bone. The fully cooked chicken products were produced on March 21, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

• 11.2 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS – GLUTEN FREE” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001437 on the label.

• 12 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS – WHOLE GRAIN” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001642 on the label.

• 12 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS – WHOLE GRAIN” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-002656 on the label.

• 10-lb. bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Breaded Chicken Tenders Boneless Tender Shaped Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 22143 on the label.

• 10-lb. bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Chicken Breast Strips Strip Shaped Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 77265 on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-369” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Community Health Services.

