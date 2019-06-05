OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, June 05
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

$3 billion solar-powered data center will bring jobs to Kingman

“The Hive” will start operating by the end of the year and will be the largest off-grid data center in the world. (Picture by Pegasus Group Holdings)

“The Hive” will start operating by the end of the year and will be the largest off-grid data center in the world. (Picture by Pegasus Group Holdings)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: June 5, 2019 7:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – Pegasus Group Holdings, a new Nevada-based technology infrastructure corporation, selected Mohave County for its new $3 billion, 340 megawatt solar powered data center just south of Kingman.

“Kingman was cooler than other properties we were looking at,” said one of the partners at Pegasus, Jay Bloom. “That’s better for the computers, which are getting pretty hot. Also, the land was reasonably priced.”

The solar field will occupy 717 acres just north of the Griffith Energy Facility on Interstate 40 and is nicknamed “The Hive.”

Bloom said the project is expected to create at least 50 jobs, both specialized and general skill labor.

“The security is already there,” he said. “We will need computer technicians, solar technicians to service the solar equipment, and people to clean the dust off solar panels on a regular basis.”

In terms of clients, Bloom expects a combination of both private and government partners. He mentioned movie studios producing 3D movies, medical companies working on human DNA and cryptocurrency mining operations.

photo

The solar field will occupy 717 acres just north of the Griffith Energy Facility on Interstate 40 and is nicknamed “The Hive.” (Picture by Pegasus Group Holdings)

The field is located in District 4 supervised by Jean Bishop, who, along with Kingman Mayor Jen Miles, is very supportive of the project.

“The team at Pegasus Group Holdings has been delightful to work with and I am happy to say, they have a desire to be strong community partners and an asset to the Mohave County and Golden Valley area,” she said.

According to Bloom, “The Hive” will start operating by the end of the year and will be the largest off-grid data center in the world.

Plus Minus Power, a Las Vegas-based company, which “creates, manages, maintains and monetizes renewable energy” will be a partner in the project.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Nevada power plant uses far less water than Griffith needs
Power plant opening ceremony Thursday
Guest Column: Solar's hidden Arizona subsidy
Arizona’s biggest electric utility is going big on batteries
Energy bills too high? Turn to sun to save

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
05
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
05
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
07
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
08
Flagstaff Blues and Brews
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News