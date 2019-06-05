$3 billion solar-powered data center will bring jobs to Kingman

KINGMAN – Pegasus Group Holdings, a new Nevada-based technology infrastructure corporation, selected Mohave County for its new $3 billion, 340 megawatt solar powered data center just south of Kingman.

“Kingman was cooler than other properties we were looking at,” said one of the partners at Pegasus, Jay Bloom. “That’s better for the computers, which are getting pretty hot. Also, the land was reasonably priced.”

The solar field will occupy 717 acres just north of the Griffith Energy Facility on Interstate 40 and is nicknamed “The Hive.”



Bloom said the project is expected to create at least 50 jobs, both specialized and general skill labor.

“The security is already there,” he said. “We will need computer technicians, solar technicians to service the solar equipment, and people to clean the dust off solar panels on a regular basis.”

In terms of clients, Bloom expects a combination of both private and government partners. He mentioned movie studios producing 3D movies, medical companies working on human DNA and cryptocurrency mining operations.



The field is located in District 4 supervised by Jean Bishop, who, along with Kingman Mayor Jen Miles, is very supportive of the project.

“The team at Pegasus Group Holdings has been delightful to work with and I am happy to say, they have a desire to be strong community partners and an asset to the Mohave County and Golden Valley area,” she said.

According to Bloom, “The Hive” will start operating by the end of the year and will be the largest off-grid data center in the world.

Plus Minus Power, a Las Vegas-based company, which “creates, manages, maintains and monetizes renewable energy” will be a partner in the project.