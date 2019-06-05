OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, June 05
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

City looks to amend commercial building fee waivers

The City’s waiving of commercial building fees, utilized by businesses such as Planet Fitness, could undergo a change that would see an effort to promote development and remodeling downtown. (Daily Miner file photo)

The City’s waiving of commercial building fees, utilized by businesses such as Planet Fitness, could undergo a change that would see an effort to promote development and remodeling downtown. (Daily Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: June 5, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – While the City is happy restaurants, retail stores and other businesses took advantage of the commercial building fee waiver, it could shift the focus of the program to specifically address the downtown area.

During Fiscal Year 2018, 122 permits were issued that resulted in $233,410 in total fees. The commercial building fee waiver took effect April 1, 2018, and the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018. That means there were three months in Fiscal Year 2018 that were impacted by the fee waiver.

About $12,400 in total fees were waived during that time period. The majority of those FY 2018 permits, 114, fell under the City’s “other” category when it comes to building projects, which speaks to things like remodels and additions.

Jumping to the present, July 1, 2018 through May 31, 2019, 107 total permits were issued. There were about $201,000 in total fees paid and $226,447 in building and $6,240 in engineering fees waived. Once again, there were far more “other” projects than new commercial projects. There were two downtown businesses that said the fee waiver was an incentive to remodel.

The question presented to Council was whether the City would like to continue waiving commercial building fees.

“I think it’s fairly safe to say that we did not recoup sales tax revenue from the fee waiver,” said City Manager Ron Foggin, also adding that a message has been sent to businesses that Kingman is business friendly.

Based on those results, City staff recommended not continuing with the waiver program as originally enacted. Instead, staff presented that there could remain building fee waivers for certain areas of the City like downtown.

“In looking at areas where we would like to see development and where we think people could utilize the discount the most is in our downtown area and on Route 66, basically from where Beale Street starts down to I-40 is kind of where we’re looking,” Foggin said.

Councilmembers Deana Nelson and Ken Watkins thought it would be a good idea to target not only Route 66 up to the interchange, but beyond as well. Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter suggested including new restaurants and retail stores in the fee waivers.

Targeting a specific area of the City for development is a process, the city manager said, adding that details of a targeted campaign could return to Council by July.

Council voted to extend the current policy an additional 90 days during which time a targeted incentive fee waiver policy will be developed. The original fee waiver policy was set to expire June 30, 2019.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingman ordinance encourages commercial development
City impact fee waiver broke law
Panda Express swaps right-of-way for fees
Churches voice concerns over impact fees
City utilizes citizen input to construct budget

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
05
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
05
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
07
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
08
Flagstaff Blues and Brews
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News