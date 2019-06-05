OFFERS
Corvettes rolling in at White Cliffs Senior Living Saturday

About a dozen Chevrolet Corvettes from the Kingman Corvette Car Club will be on display at White Cliffs Senior Living on Saturday, June 8, 2019. The photo above is from the 2019 Historic Route 66 Fun Run on Saturday, May 4 in Kingman where cars of all shapes, age and sizes were on display, including Corvettes. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

About a dozen Chevrolet Corvettes from the Kingman Corvette Car Club will be on display at White Cliffs Senior Living on Saturday, June 8, 2019. The photo above is from the 2019 Historic Route 66 Fun Run on Saturday, May 4 in Kingman where cars of all shapes, age and sizes were on display, including Corvettes. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: June 5, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – Everybody, start those engines and drive down to White Cliffs Senior Living center to check out a classic American sports car, the Chevrolet Corvette.

The center is hosting a car show with about a dozen Corvettes. Joni Millin, WCSL director of sales, said it’s the first year the center is putting on the event and next year she hopes for it to grow.

“We have a resident family member in the car club and it came up in conversation,” she said.

The Kingman Corvette Car Club will be displaying their cars for the public to see. On top of the cars, the event will have about 15 vendors for spectators to visit. Some of the vendors include Scentsy, Tupperware, Old West Soap Company, and jewelry and clothing vendors.

The free event is from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8 at White Cliffs Senior Living, 3600 Peterson Road.

“It’s open to all ages, especially those that love Corvettes,” she said.

Throughout the year the center puts on various events for the community to bring awareness to the center.

Contact
