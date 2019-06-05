GEO awards Mohave Community College Foundation $6,000 for scholarships
KINGMAN – Mohave Community College Foundation received a $6,000 check for scholarships to support Kingman High School graduates who have maintained a 2.5 GPA or better, and who want to pursue a higher education.
Lyn Demaret, MCC director of college advancement, said for the 2018-2019 school year the foundation raised $433,000 and $418,000 of it went toward scholarships for students attending MCC.
“The sole purpose of the MCC Foundation is to promote the growth, development and strength of Mohave Community College, its students, faculty, staff and programs,” she said.
MCC Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides financial support for the college. The foundation provides financial assistance needed by students, raises money for scholarships, enhances education through equipment in academic, occupational and technical programs, and raises support for special projects for the college.
The foundation is currently looking for volunteers. For more information on volunteering, visit foundation.mohave.edu.
