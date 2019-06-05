Kingman community does more with less
Centennial Park U12/U14 soccer fields brought into the light
KINGMAN – The Kingman community has once again come together to raise funds for new field lighting at Centennial Park’s U12/U14 soccer fields, an effort that saw more than $62,000 in in-kind donations.
The project cost just shy of $138,000 in total, but taxpayers can rest easy as the City of Kingman only had to contribute $15,000 thanks to the community’s efforts. The Kingman Youth Soccer League spearheaded the effort and contributed more than $55,000. Kingman Regional Medical Center donated $5,000. In-kind donations, gifts of equipment and services needed to complete the project, totaled more than $62,000.
Those donations came from UniSource in the amount of $7,500, Desert Construction for $1,000 and Walker Electric for $45,000. The City of Kingman Parks and Recreation Department offered $5,000 in in-kind donations and the City just less than $2,000. Kingman and UniSource also paired for another $2,000 in in-kind donations.
“It was a really good deal for everybody involved,” said Recreation Coordinator Ryan Fruhwirth, adding that it’s always good to see local leagues take interest in improving their facilities.
Fruhwirth explained that while adult sports are trending downward nationwide, the opposite can be said of youth sports. Football, baseball and other youth sports are all growing, but it’s soccer that is experiencing a “steep, steep” increase in participation each year, the recreation coordinator said.
And while the demand for soccer facilities is there, the same cannot always be said for their funding within the City’s budget. The repeal of the half-cent sales tax increase that was set to go to capital improvement projects affected the project, so City staff had to get creative in order to bring the lights to fruition.
“And that is where these private businesses and organizations really stepped up to make this project happen,” Fruhwirth said, noting that without their help such an improvement would not have been possible.
The City does not yet have a date for the ribbon cutting, as this is the busiest time of year the parks staff. However, the lights are in the process of being assembled and put in the ground.
“We’re very thankful for our guys being so flexible,” Fruhwirth said of the staff’s efforts, noting that workers are being pulled from other projects to work on the lights.
