OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, June 05
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | In response to the letter “Has Satan taken over”

T. Allen, Golden Valley
Originally Published: June 5, 2019 7:29 p.m.

NO, Satan has not taken over. These evildoers who burn other churches and kill people of another faith are actually religious nuts themselves. They believe theirs is the only true religion, so they set out to destroy all others. Little do they know there is no God, no Satan, and no heaven. It’s all made up!

Throughout history, all gods have been man made. Since Greek and Roman times, men have been making up gods. If these were real gods, where are they now? Where is Zeus, Apollo, God of War, Goddess of Love? Who worships these gods? Nobody? They just faded away.

When this new God was invented, of course there had to be a bad guy to go with it. So men invented Satan, the fallen angel. Then we could blame all our misery and strife on him.

There’s no Satan. Just bad people.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Letter | T. Allen: Doesn’t matter one way or the other what kind of nation Founding Fathers wanted
Letter: Overcome diversity
Column: About those clowns ...
Letter: Only atheists are going to be shocked at the end
Disabled mom hopes invention helps special needs kids

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
05
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
05
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
07
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
08
Flagstaff Blues and Brews
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News