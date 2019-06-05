OFFERS
Wed, June 05
Rants and Raves | June 6, 2019

Originally Published: June 5, 2019 7:28 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

When heroes have clay feet: We KNOW Hoover wanted desperately to have something to blackmail Dr. King with. Not surprising that his agents would have cooked up something, but, if this were true, Hoover, most certainly, would have used it. Shame on Hollis.

We need a national popular vote: YES! We do need to eliminate the electoral college and have a popular vote. We also need for Senator McConnell to allow votes on all the bills to PROTECT our voting system to be heard and voted on NOW.

