Wheel on down to Beale for First Friday
KINGMAN – Bring your wheels down to Beale Street Friday during First Friday. This month’s theme is Wheels on Beale.
Event coordinators will have two blocks closed and attendees are encouraged to bring their bikes, scooters, skates and skateboards to ride the various courses. There will be music and pop up parks along Beale Street, including family game centers.
Third- and Fifth Streets will be closed off. The free event is from 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 7. People interested in being a vendor and volunteer, visit www.downtownkingmansfirstfriday.com. To keep the event going and growing, monetary donations are encouraged.
Information provided by Downtown Kingman’s First Friday
