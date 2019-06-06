2007 KHS grad earns master’s degree from South Dakota State University
Originally Published: June 6, 2019 7:30 p.m.
KINGMAN – Matthew Olson, a 2007 graduate of Kingman High School, received his master’s degree in Agricultural Education from South Dakota State University last month.
Olson received his Bachelors of Science degree from the University of Arizona in 2013.
He is currently employed by the University of Florida, as the Clay County 4-H Extension Agent.
Matthew is the son of Gerald and Linda Olson of Kingman.
Information provided by the Olsons
