Bank Street to be partially closed Sunday
KINGMAN – Bank Street between Gordon Drive and Northern Avenue will be closed Sunday, June 9, 2019 while a polymer-modified chip seal is placed.
Anson Smith Road and Clack Canyon Road will be closed for varying lengths of time for multiple days starting Monday, June 10.
The closures are required as Cactus Asphalt will be placing a polymer-modified chip seal. The roads will be restricted Monday, June 10 and Tuesday, June 11. They will also be restricted Wednesday, June 12 and Thursday, June 13 so crews can apply a seal coat to the new chip seal.
Mohave County urges motorists to use caution while navigating through construction areas and to obey all signs, flaggers and pilot cars.
Information provided by Mohave County Public Works
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- 1 killed in Golden Valley collision
- Obituary
- Gallery
- Possible fatal collision in Golden Valley
- Stranded woman spends 17 hours on rock before fishermen come to her rescue on Lake Mohave
- Obituary
- Obituary
- MOHAVE 911
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- Mohave 911
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- 1 killed in Golden Valley collision
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019?
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
07
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SAT
08
|
Flagstaff Blues and Brews
|
WED
12
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*