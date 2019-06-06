Bank Street to be partially closed Sunday

KINGMAN – Bank Street between Gordon Drive and Northern Avenue will be closed Sunday, June 9, 2019 while a polymer-modified chip seal is placed.

Anson Smith Road and Clack Canyon Road will be closed for varying lengths of time for multiple days starting Monday, June 10.

The closures are required as Cactus Asphalt will be placing a polymer-modified chip seal. The roads will be restricted Monday, June 10 and Tuesday, June 11. They will also be restricted Wednesday, June 12 and Thursday, June 13 so crews can apply a seal coat to the new chip seal.

Mohave County urges motorists to use caution while navigating through construction areas and to obey all signs, flaggers and pilot cars.

Information provided by Mohave County Public Works