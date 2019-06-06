Bashas’ announces its annual donut craze winners

PHOENIX – With inspiration ranging from the vegetation that graces the Saguaro Desert to a weather phenomenon only Arizonans can truly appreciate, residents across the state seized the challenge to capture the very best of the 48th state in the fourth annual Bashas’ Donut Flavor Craze Contest.

Now the winners – an 8-year-old from Maricopa and a grownup from Chandler – have been chosen, just in time for National Donut Day today (on Friday, June 7).

Bashas’ invited children and adults to celebrate the wonders and beauty of Arizona by submitting a donut flavor creation that encapsulates what they love most about the Grand Canyon State.

Entries ranged from sweet to savory and everything in between, but ultimately, a panel of celebrity judges selected the winning donut in each category based on a 100-word description of the best tasting donut idea, including the proposed name, key ingredients, and why the donut perfectly portrays Arizona.

Glory, 8, from Maricopa used the desert as inspiration for her winning entry in the kids’ category. Her Spiky Cactus creation is a raspberry-filled donut with green icing and white sprinkles so it looks like a cactus in bloom.

In the adult category, the winning donut is the Haboob Crème Filled, a recipe created by Joanne from Chandler. This sweet sensation packs a gusty punch of flavor. It’s a donut filled with vanilla pudding with finely crushed vanilla wafer cookies mixed in.

Both winning donuts will be featured in Bashas’ bakery cases across the state during the month of June, starting Friday, June 7 (National Donut Day), joining the grocer’s other made-from-scratch treats. Additionally, Bashas’ will be donating 10% of the proceeds from the sale of donuts at all Bashas’ in Arizona on June 7 to support The Salvation Army’s family services.

In addition to being designated as the 2019 Bashas’ Donut Ambassadors, Glory and Joanne will each receive a dozen donuts every month for a year, and a Bashas’ gift card.

Information provided by Bashas’