Event Calendar | Friday, June 7, 2019
TODAY
First Friday
6-9 p.m., Beale Street, family-friendly activities, food, and music. www.kingmanmainstreet.com.
SATURDAY
Mohave Pride
10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Metcalfe Park, Beale Street and Grandview Avenue, music, food, and beer garden, family friendly, 928-263-9306.
Card Making Workshop
10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mohave County Library-Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank St., free, 18 and older, 928-692-2665.
Corvette Show and Vendor Showcase
10 a.m. - 1 p.m., White Cliffs Senior Living, 3600 Peterson Road, free.
Farmers Market
8 a.m. - noon, First and Beale streets, music, products, and vendors, 580-595-0770.
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- 1 killed in Golden Valley collision
- Obituary
- Gallery
- Possible fatal collision in Golden Valley
- Stranded woman spends 17 hours on rock before fishermen come to her rescue on Lake Mohave
- Obituary
- Obituary
- MOHAVE 911
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- Mohave 911
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- 1 killed in Golden Valley collision
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019?
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
07
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SAT
08
|
Flagstaff Blues and Brews
|
WED
12
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*