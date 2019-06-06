Horoscopes | June 7, 2019

Birthdays: Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, 12; Natalie Morales, 47; Paul Giamatti, 52; Robert Englund, 72.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Size up whatever situation you face, and look for the best way to appease others without being deprived of the things you want to do. Think big, but be reasonable.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take pride in what you do and how you present yourself to the world. A conservative but updated image will give you the edge you need to capture genuine interest from those who have something to contribute to your plan.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Do something that will lift your spirits. Dealing with a friend or relative will require honesty and compromise.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): If you let your emotions take over, it will stand between you and the success you deserve. A kind gesture will result in a positive change as well as healthier relationships.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Sit tight; if you act in haste, you will face repercussions. Get involved in something that moves you emotionally.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Do what feels right and what’s best for you, and you will achieve the happiness you deserve. Personal changes will lead to gains as well as satisfaction.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look beyond what’s going on around you. Concentrate on the things you need to do in order to reach your objective.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A partnership will undergo an emotional change, and feelings need to be addressed. Embrace the future with optimism, not fear.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Go directly to the source and ask questions. You need to get the facts before you can make a decision regarding your relationship with a friend or relative.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do whatever it takes to bring about the changes that will make you happy. Home, family and your relationships with people you care about will get a boost if you make positive decisions and plans that will bring you closer together.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stick to your original plans, and do your best to make the most with what you’ve got. A minimalist approach to life, how you live and what you do are encouraged.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll have a good idea, and if you use it to help a worthy cause, you’ll get the support and respect you deserve. Don’t let anyone take credit for what you do or convince you to make an unrealistic promise.