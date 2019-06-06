Letter | Here are a few things our country needs
What is it with you people and the president’s tax returns? He isn’t a long-term professional politician having sold out his soul and the people he represents. He is a business man who made his money the old fashioned way – with hard work and the willingness to take chances with his money.
You Progressive Socialist Democrats, RINOs and other bought and paid for representatives of the people have everything to hide, most probably in offshore accounts and lifetime tickets to Disneyland.
Right now this nation needs to secure our border, pass a term limit amendment to the Constitution, and face the reality of an ongoing threat from radical Islam, China, Russia, North Korea and Iran.
And if you really wanted to get something positive done, let’s dump the income tax for a national sales tax, put all the excess federal land up for sale, secure the border with a fence and deport all the illegal aliens back to their homes. The federal government needs to get out of the education business, the power-generating business, and over regulating business.
And stop dividing this nation into groups and minorities. We are all Americans and those who don’t want to be Americans need to find someplace else to live.
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- 1 killed in Golden Valley collision
- Obituary
- Gallery
- Possible fatal collision in Golden Valley
- Stranded woman spends 17 hours on rock before fishermen come to her rescue on Lake Mohave
- Obituary
- Obituary
- MOHAVE 911
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- Mohave 911
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- 1 killed in Golden Valley collision
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019?
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
07
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SAT
08
|
Flagstaff Blues and Brews
|
WED
12
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*