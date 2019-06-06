Plea deal rejected, judge wonders if Mohave County Attorney's Office ‘means business’

KINGMAN – Judge Billy Sipe on Thursday rejected a plea deal that would have seen Francis William Allison, 59, accused of armed robbery, serve between 21 and 28 years in prison.

In April, Allison pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery as a dangerous Class 2 felony and four counts of aggravated assault as dangerous Class 3 felonies. His guilty pleas were in relation to three cases.

The other counts for which Allison is charged, encompassed by seven additional cases and around 50 felony charges, were dropped by the state in the agreement. Allison withdrew his guilty pleas after Judge Sipe rejected the plea deal at the end of the hearing.

The judge said since the defendant admitted to two aggravating circumstances, that he wore body armor and had an accomplice present during the alleged crimes, an aggravated prison sentence would likely be imposed. As such, “the lowest number I can even come up with is 30 years, which exceeds the terms of the plea agreement,” Sipe said.

Jonathan Robinson, speaking for the state, said the terms of the plea agreement were reached by taking into account the three most serious cases in which Allison was charged. Also taken into account was his age, 59, and that he cooperated with law enforcement.

But Judge Sipe said the defendant and codefendants in the case, Anthony Scott Axton and Preston Earl Milks, were goal oriented and “planned each and every one of these robberies in the community.”

The judge also noted that he didn’t think he had ever seen another case in Mohave County where body armor had been used. He said the defendants “meant business.”

“They’re wearing masks, they’re wearing gloves, they’re armed. I think in one case there was an AR-15 involved,” Judge Sipe said. “This is a very serious case where these defendants committed multiple serious crimes in the community and I’m just kind of wondering why the county attorney’s office also doesn’t mean business in this type of case by dismissing over 50 felonies and 7 out of 10 cases.”

The judge added he believes all three defendants should serve life sentences in prison for their alleged actions.

Since Allison withdrew his guilty pleas after the agreement was rejected, he again faces numerous felony charges in 10 cases. Parties on the case now have the opportunity to present the plea deal to another judge.

Here are some of the cases in which Allison and the other defendants are charged:

Allison and Axton are accused of an armed robbery of the Dollar General at 3665 Andy Devine Ave. on or about July 1. According to law enforcement, that incident involved shots fired at Kingman Police Department officers. Allison reportedly did not do the shooting.

The two men, along with Preston Earl Milks, face felony charges for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery that occurred at 4405 N. Stockton Hill Road on or about April 12. Allison and Axton are named again in the charging document for an alleged armed robbery that occurred in the 2100 block of Kingman Avenue on or about Oct. 3, 2017.