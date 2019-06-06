Susan Chan, KAOL executive director, retires after 25 years at the charter school

She has been in the education profession since 1980 and almost 40 years later, she finally decided it is time to retire.

Susan Chan, Kingman Academy of Learning executive director, is retiring in 2020 after being with the Academy since it started. Since she could remember, she had always wanted to be a teacher. After graduating from Northern Arizona University, Chan and her husband eventually moved back to Kingman where her education career kicked off.

Her journey as an educator didn’t start at the charter. She started when she was 20 years old as a fifth-grade teacher at Manzanita Elementary School.

“Some of these kids were 12 and 13 years old,” she said. “It was tough because I was trained for kindergarten, first and second grade.”

She started at Manzanita in the middle of the school year in January of 1980 because her childhood neighbor and then-principal of the school, Homer Johnston, recruited her for the position. After teaching fifth grade she moved on to teach kindergarten and first grade until 1986 when she left to teach math at Kingman High School.

Chan wound up at KAOL because of an idea her mother, Betty Rowe, had when she retired. In 1994 Arizona passed its charter law and Rowe was a retired principal from Kingman Elementary School District.

“‘You know I think I’m going to write a charter,’” Chan said as she repeated what her mom said.

So her mom did and Chan left her principal job to go work for the Academy.

“I looked at it as an opportunity,” she said.

Some of the goals her mother had when the school was started was to have a school where parents are involved, students behave and learn. The Academy started as a kindergarten through sixth-grade school and eventually developed into a preschool through 12th-grade education institution.

Since being at the Academy, her proudest achievements are when she sees former students become successful in life. “That’s the ultimate goal. It’s not do we get them through high school, but do we help them become responsible adults that contribute to society in a way that they are able to,” she said.

Her other proudest achievements is seeing the schools performing well and the hardworking staff.

Chan’s personal goal was to stay at the Academy until she retires. And she will meet her goal on June 30, 2020, which is her last day as the executive director. During her retirement she plans to travel and spend time with her granddaughters while she still can.

“I have a lot of life I want to live,” she said.

Although she will retire, she will still stay involved with the school by staying as part of the board. She will miss the people she has worked with all these years, many of them since the school opened, and the children.

“I love my job and I always said if I got to a point that I didn’t love it I would stop,” Chan said. “I’m not there yet, but I just know there’s more to life than work and I want to take that opportunity.”

Overall, Chan feels that the Academy has been a great accomplishment for the people who started the school and the incredible journey she and the school has gone through to provide families and students with an educational institute.