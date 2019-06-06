OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, June 07
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Touring the plane submerged in Lake Mead

A look inside the WWII Superfortress B-29 that is submerged in Lake Mead. (NPS video image)

A look inside the WWII Superfortress B-29 that is submerged in Lake Mead. (NPS video image)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: June 6, 2019 7:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – Should diving to the plane submerged in Lake Mead be allowed? The Lake Mead Recreation Area considers allowing guided access again, but would like to consult the public first.

It was 1948 and the WWII Superfortress B-29 was gathering lower altitudes data over Lake Mead. Bad conditions and an incorrectly set altimeter caused the crash.

The site of the crash was discovered by local divers in 2003. Because the plane crashed within a national park, it is being protected as other natural resources within 1.5 million acres of the Lake Mead Recreation Area. The site has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

After park divers conducted an assessment of the plane and crash site, it was opened to limited permitted diving from 2008-2009 and 2015-2017.

But conditions in Lake Mead change constantly, along with the level of water. Less water means easier access to the wreckage, but worse preservation.

The Lake Mead B-29 by Lake Mead

According to Dr. David Conlin from National Park Service Submerged Resources Center who visited the site multiple times, the plane looks like a spaceship.

“It does not belong to the Park Service; it belongs to the American people. It’s an incredible piece of history, Cold War history and World War II history,” he said in a 2017 interview with the Boulder City Review.

The permit would specify technical qualifications for dive master, dive guide, and diver, the client-to-guide ratio, the number of client dives per month, NPS monitoring of diving activities, and adjustment of the requirements of the Commercial Use Authorization in response to changes in the condition of the site.

Comments should be submitted by June 30, 2019 at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/document.cfm?documentID=95870 or via mail to Lake Mead National Recreation Area, B29 CUA, 601 Nevada Way, Boulder City, NV 89005.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Water in Lake Mead is at safe level for recreational use
Lake Mead, Tule Springs Fossil Beds remain open during government shutdown
Lake Mead National Recreation Area resumes visitor services following government shutdown
No South Cove launch ramp after 2020? NPS to be here on Dec. 10 to explain why
Temple Bar plans not dead

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
07
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
08
Flagstaff Blues and Brews
WED
12
Alzheimer's Support Group
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News