MCSO arrests two from sting operation

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say it has been conducting an undercover sting operations around the county for the past several months. The operation targeted individuals who were using the internet to lure minors for sexual exploitation.

As a result, Jason Duran Cooper, 34 of Kingman, and Brian Scott Reaves, 51 of Golden Valley, were arrested.

Cooper was arrested for attempt to commit sexual-exploitation of a minor and attempt to commit to lure a minor of sexual exploitation, both felonies.

Reaves was arrested for a felony of luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

MCSO would like to remind parents in Mohave County to monitor their children’s internet usage.

“The internet can be a wonderful tool, but can also be a path for offenders to gain access to your children,” the press release said.

It’s recommended that parents limit their child’s social media presence, as well as maintain constant communication about the risks of communicating with anyone online. The sheriff’s office is an active member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office