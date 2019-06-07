OFFERS
Mohave County Most Wanted | June 5, 2019

Originally Published: June 7, 2019 10:57 a.m.

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

photo

Sherri Melissa Lane (MCSO photo)

Sherri Melissa Lane

DOB: 10/05/1972 White Female 5-5 135 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

Offense: Dangerous drug poss/use, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 05/24/2019

photo

Tamara Lee Martin (MCSO photo)

Tamara Lee Martin

DOB: 10/13/1976 White Female 5-2 200 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Fail obtain new ID/lic as sex ofd, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 05/21/2019

photo

Robert Thomas Skinner Jr. (MCSO photo)

Robert Thomas Skinner Jr.,

DOB: 08/19/1971 White Male 5-9 176 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 05/21/2019

photo

Carleena Marie Southwick (MCSO photo)

Carleena Marie Southwick

DOB: 10/30/1983 White Female 5-1 235 pounds

Eyes: Green Hair: Blonde

Offense: Drug paraphernalia possess/use meth, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 05/15/2019

The following individuals have been apprehended:

photo

Nicholas Charles Montgomery (MCSO photo)

Nicholas Charles Montgomery

Offense: Child/vul adult abuse - intent, Class 4 Felony; Dangerous drug – poss/use, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 12/04/2018 Capture: 05/31/2019

photo

Johnny Joe Tijerina Jr. (MCSO photo)

Johnny Joe Tijerina Jr.

Offense: Money laundering 2nd deg, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 12/19/2018 Capture: 06/03/2019

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department

