Mohave County Most Wanted | June 5, 2019
As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Sherri Melissa Lane
DOB: 10/05/1972 White Female 5-5 135 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown
Offense: Dangerous drug poss/use, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 05/24/2019
Tamara Lee Martin
DOB: 10/13/1976 White Female 5-2 200 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Fail obtain new ID/lic as sex ofd, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 05/21/2019
Robert Thomas Skinner Jr.,
DOB: 08/19/1971 White Male 5-9 176 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown
Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 05/21/2019
Carleena Marie Southwick
DOB: 10/30/1983 White Female 5-1 235 pounds
Eyes: Green Hair: Blonde
Offense: Drug paraphernalia possess/use meth, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 05/15/2019
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Nicholas Charles Montgomery
Offense: Child/vul adult abuse - intent, Class 4 Felony; Dangerous drug – poss/use, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 12/04/2018 Capture: 05/31/2019
Johnny Joe Tijerina Jr.
Offense: Money laundering 2nd deg, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 12/19/2018 Capture: 06/03/2019
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
