3 GOP meetings include candidate for Maricopa recorder

KINGMAN – Local republicans are looking forward to a busy week. Attorney Stephen Richer, who went after Democratic Recorder Adrien Fontes, accusing him of election fraud in Maricopa County, will speak at the Conservative Republican Club at noon, Monday, June 10. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced this week his office will spend about $500,000 looking into activities surrounding the 2018 elections, even if that means finding nothing improper.

Arizona GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward will visit both the Mohave Republican Forum at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 11 and Kingman Republican Women at Noon, Wednesday, June 12.

“While his (Richer’s) name might be unfamiliar, it is one people will soon come to know, as he was the lead attorney investigating, shall we say, voting irregularities in the 2018 mid-term election and he will have two huge roles in the election in 2020,” wrote the Conservative Club’s Lawrence Schiff.

Though Richer himself labeled the claims of fraud as unsubstantiated, some Republicans still portray them as established fact.

“The audit aired several unsubstantiated conspiracy theories and baseless allegations of election fraud and partisanship on Fontes’ part, some of which didn’t even cite a source or origin for the claims,” wrote the Arizona Mirror who interviewed Richer in April when it also said “he was clear in stating that there wasn’t any proof to back up those claims.”

Richer is heading the Arizona Voting Integrity Project, the Republican Party project to combat alleged voter fraud, and he is also running against Fontes for the Maricopa County Recorder’s office.

Kelli Ward will speak on the party’s plans concerning border security, state infrastructure, voter ID, and many other topics that could have an adverse effect on Arizona communities, the state, and the nation as a whole.

Ward lost to the late Sen. John McCain in 2016 despite some high-profile conservative support. In 2018 she lost to Rep. Martha McSally by double-digits despite even higher-profile conservative support. During her recent campaign, Ward appeared on conspiracy-theorist Alex Jones’s show and campaigned with another alt-right figure, Mike Cernovich, known for the debunked Pizzagate conspiracy theory. Proponents of the Pizzagate conspiracy claimed emails obtained from Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager John Podesta’s personal account, included coded messages about human trafficking and sex rings.

While the June 10 and June 12 meetings take place at the Dambar Steak House, 960 E. Andy Devine Ave., Ward’s June 11 discussion with the Republican Forum will take place at the Golden Corral restaurant, 3580 Stockton Hill Road.