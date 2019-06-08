Airport Advisory Commission to discuss website, land use
KINGMAN – The City of Kingman’s Airport Advisory Commission will meet at 3 p.m. Monday, June 10 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.
Following reports from business park and airport staffs, commissioners will continue to address a few items under old business. The first of those items is in regards to the airport’s website. The Airport Website Subcommittee will provide an update on the website, which could see further discussion and possible action from commissioners.
The commission will then discuss the airport’s policy regarding usage of aviation land for non-aviation purposes. At May’s regularly-scheduled meeting, airport general manager Steve Johnston said the Federal Aviation Administration doesn’t mind the non-aviation use of aviation land so long as revenue is generated in some way and that the use is temporary.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- Obituary
- Gallery
- Stranded woman spends 17 hours on rock before fishermen come to her rescue on Lake Mohave
- Obituary
- Obituary
- 1 killed in Golden Valley collision
- Touring the plane submerged in Lake Mead
- MOHAVE 911
- Mexican national arrested after nearly $500K in drugs seized on I-40
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- Mohave 911
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- 1 killed in Golden Valley collision
- Obituary
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SAT
08
|
Flagstaff Blues and Brews
|
WED
12
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*