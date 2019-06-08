Airport Advisory Commission to discuss website, land use

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman’s Airport Advisory Commission will meet at 3 p.m. Monday, June 10 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Following reports from business park and airport staffs, commissioners will continue to address a few items under old business. The first of those items is in regards to the airport’s website. The Airport Website Subcommittee will provide an update on the website, which could see further discussion and possible action from commissioners.

The commission will then discuss the airport’s policy regarding usage of aviation land for non-aviation purposes. At May’s regularly-scheduled meeting, airport general manager Steve Johnston said the Federal Aviation Administration doesn’t mind the non-aviation use of aviation land so long as revenue is generated in some way and that the use is temporary.

Information provided by the City of Kingman