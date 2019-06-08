Column | It’s wise to pay heed to suggestive road signs
Being able to jump into a vehicle and effortlessly cruise to the store, leisure activity or family event 1,000 miles away is a luxury, these days more of a necessity, which makes day-to-day life a little less cumbersome. But there’s a responsibility that comes with not having to trudge from home to work and back again drenched in sweat upon arrival at whatever destination.
Nobody likes to be told to slow down when driving. After all, the point of a vehicle is to get from Point A to Point B as fast as possible. For those of us who can’t afford a private jet, it’s all we have. Slowing when asked to by law, i.e. a speed limit sign, sometimes is not enough to make drivers hit the brakes. It can be even harder to take them seriously when that sign is yellow instead of white, and therefore only a suggestion.
We adhere to warnings each and every day. The Food and Drug Administration tells us not to eat this or that, or informs of a recall of a popular item at the grocery store. Feeling brave and want to try a new item on the menu at your favorite restaurant? There’s a good chance you’ll ask your server’s opinion. If they warn you to stay away from the chicken, chances are you’ll stay away from the chicken.
Why should we treat signs warning us of a sharp turn, narrow tunnel or steep drop any differently than those cautions we so effortlessly take to heart?
Say what you will about governmental spending at the state, local or federal levels. When it comes to traffic signs and other similar warnings involving speed and roadway cautions, that’s money well spent.
But only if motorists pay attention to them.
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- Obituary
- Gallery
- Stranded woman spends 17 hours on rock before fishermen come to her rescue on Lake Mohave
- Obituary
- Obituary
- 1 killed in Golden Valley collision
- Touring the plane submerged in Lake Mead
- MOHAVE 911
- Mexican national arrested after nearly $500K in drugs seized on I-40
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- Mohave 911
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- 1 killed in Golden Valley collision
- Obituary
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SAT
08
|
Flagstaff Blues and Brews
|
WED
12
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*