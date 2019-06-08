OFFERS
Column | It’s wise to pay heed to suggestive road signs

(Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

(Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: June 8, 2019 7:30 p.m.

Being able to jump into a vehicle and effortlessly cruise to the store, leisure activity or family event 1,000 miles away is a luxury, these days more of a necessity, which makes day-to-day life a little less cumbersome. But there’s a responsibility that comes with not having to trudge from home to work and back again drenched in sweat upon arrival at whatever destination.

Nobody likes to be told to slow down when driving. After all, the point of a vehicle is to get from Point A to Point B as fast as possible. For those of us who can’t afford a private jet, it’s all we have. Slowing when asked to by law, i.e. a speed limit sign, sometimes is not enough to make drivers hit the brakes. It can be even harder to take them seriously when that sign is yellow instead of white, and therefore only a suggestion.

We adhere to warnings each and every day. The Food and Drug Administration tells us not to eat this or that, or informs of a recall of a popular item at the grocery store. Feeling brave and want to try a new item on the menu at your favorite restaurant? There’s a good chance you’ll ask your server’s opinion. If they warn you to stay away from the chicken, chances are you’ll stay away from the chicken.

Why should we treat signs warning us of a sharp turn, narrow tunnel or steep drop any differently than those cautions we so effortlessly take to heart?

Say what you will about governmental spending at the state, local or federal levels. When it comes to traffic signs and other similar warnings involving speed and roadway cautions, that’s money well spent.

But only if motorists pay attention to them.

