OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, June 08
Weather  80.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Endangerment charges dismissed in Golden Valley shooting case

Jessica Orozco, shown with her nephew, James, in an undated photo. Gerald Richardson is set to go on trial for manslaughter as a result of her death when she arrived at his residence to return a child from a birthday party. (Courtesy)

Jessica Orozco, shown with her nephew, James, in an undated photo. Gerald Richardson is set to go on trial for manslaughter as a result of her death when she arrived at his residence to return a child from a birthday party. (Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: June 8, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Arizona Court of Appeals has granted Gerald Richardson’s special action request to have the two endangerment charges for which he was indicted remanded back to the grand jury.

Richardson sought to have those counts remanded back to the grand jury because, “He argued he was denied a substantial procedural right because the prosecutor failed to instruct the grand jurors on his justification defenses,” according to court documents.

At a hearing in March, Richardson’s attorney Robin Puchek said the prosecution provided to the grand jury possible justification defenses for the manslaughter charge, however, it did not do so for the endangerment charges.

Richardson, 58, is charged with manslaughter. As per the order from the court of appeals, Judge Derek Carlisle on Friday dismissed the two endangerment counts and remanded them back to the grand jury.

Richardson told detectives he was asleep on his couch in October when Jessica Mae Orozco arrived to bring a child back from a birthday party. He wasn’t expecting anyone, and Richardson believed the person trying to enter his residence through the front door was an intruder.

He fired one shot from a firearm that struck Orozco, who was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. The endangerment charges were in relation to the children present at the time of the alleged actions.

The prosecution indicated that it’s likely a new indictment will be sought for the endangerment charges. Richardson’s trial on the manslaughter charge is set to begin with jury selection at 9:15 a.m. Monday, June 10.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Motion to remand denied for man charged in Golden Valley shooting death
Trial for man accused in Golden Valley shooting death set for June 10
Attorneys will be ready for Richardson trial in June
Defendant arraigned in shooting death of Jessica Mae Orozco
Orozco shooting suspect’s bond reduced by $100,000

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
08
Flagstaff Blues and Brews
WED
12
Alzheimer's Support Group
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News