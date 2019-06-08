Event Calendar | June 11-16

TUESDAY

Space Discovery

2-3:15 p.m. Mohave County Library Kingman Branch, 3269 N Burbank Street. For children ages 7-12 and their caregivers. World activities and astronomical art projects at several super space stations. 928-692-2665.

WEDNESDAY

Storytime

9:30-10 a.m. Mohave County Library Kingman Branch, 3269 N Burbank Street. Child for stories, songs and other activities. Children ages 0-4 and their caregivers. 928-692-2665.

Storytime

11-11:30 a.m. Mohave County Library Kingman Branch, 3269 N Burbank Street. Child for stories, songs and other activities. Children ages 0-4 and their caregivers. 928-692-2665.

THURSDAY

Apollo Program Part III- The Mammoth

6-7 p.m. Mohave County Library Kingman Branch, 3269 N Burbank Street. Third installment of the Apollo Program gives a detailed look at the Saturn V launch vehicle. Debbie at 928-692-2665.

FRIDAY

Astronaut Party

10:30-11 a.m. Mohave County Library Kingman Branch, 3269 N Burbank Street. Discover what it takes to be an astronaut and listen to stories read by an actual astronauts from the International Space Station. Suggested for children ages 5-7. All ages welcome. Ms. Starr at 928-692-2665.



Dance Party

11 a.m. Mohave County Library Kingman Branch, 3269 N Burbank Street. Calling all children to come out and dance. Suggested for children ages 5-7; all ages welcome. Ms. Starr at 928-692-2665.

Bye Bye Birdie: A Musical Comedy

7 p.m. Kingman High School, 4182 N. Bank St. Tickets are available at www.bealestreettheater.com, at the Gallery at KCA or at the door. Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $5 for children (4-11).

SATURDAY

Make-It! Light-Up Lightsaber!

2-3 p.m. Mohave County Library Kingman Branch, 3269 N Burbank Street. Make your own full size light-up lightsaber. Construct your blade on June 15 and return on June 22 to create your hilt. Attendance at both programs required. Ages 13-18. 928-692-2665.

Bye Bye Birdie: A Musical Comedy

1 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. Kingman High School, 4182 N. Bank St. Tickets are available at www.bealestreettheater.com, at the Gallery at KCA or at the door. Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $5 for children (4-11).

Chillin’ on Beale Street: Motorcycle Cruise-In

3 p.m. Beale Street. Classics, customs, creatives, motorcycles and EVs. Music and good food. 714-488-1843. Free.

Kingman Farmers Market

8 a.m. – noon Thunder Rode, 102 Beale St. fresh, local, homemade, handcrafted, home-baked goods. Live music, great products and helpful vendors. 580-595-0770 or visit www.kingmanfarmersmarket.org.

SUNDAY

Chillin’ on Beale Street

3 p.m. Chillin’ on Beale Street is the 3rd annual Father’s Day Cruise to the Grand Canyon Caverns. For more information, contact 714-488-1843.