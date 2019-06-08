OFFERS
Horoscopes | June 9, 2019

Originally Published: June 8, 2019 7:15 p.m.

Birthdays: Natalie Portman, 38; Johnny Depp, 56; Aaron Sorkin, 58; Michael J. Fox, 58.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be careful how you deal with emotional matters, domestic problems or people who can influence your reputation, status or future. Personal improvement is encouraged.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Whether it’s setting out on a life-altering move or making a new friend, follow your heart. You’ll be happy with the way things turn out.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A misunderstanding will lead to poor choices. Go directly to the source if you question what’s been said or the demands being made.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Stop comparing and start enjoying what you have. Life isn’t about keeping up with others; it’s about feeling good about yourself and the life you live.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take good care of the ones you love and the things that mean the most to you. Don’t mix money and emotions.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Think matters through, and execute your plans with detail and precision. You can accomplish a lot if you are prepared to make a last-minute change in order to get things done on time.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Consider what will make you happy, and head in that direction. Making a physical change or an overdue adjustment to the way you live or to a demanding relationship will get you back on track and ready to conquer your next pursuit.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Travel mentally, emotionally or physically, and your imagination will push you in a positive direction. Love is in the stars.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen carefully, and ask questions if something doesn’t make sense. It’s important to know exactly what’s happening and how best to handle matters before you make a commitment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): House repairs, investments and money matters should be handled by you. If you leave details or responsibilities to others, you will be disappointed.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make a decision that will encourage you to start a new hobby or project and follow through. Take physical action to ensure that the way things are set up will be conducive to what you want to see happen.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Participate because you want to, not because someone is using emotional means or force to twist your arm. Run the show instead of letting someone manipulate you.

