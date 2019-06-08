KUSD suffering from bus driver shortage, KAOL reports its OK

KINGMAN – As the wheels on the bus go round and round, many of those wheels may not be turning due to bus driver shortages. Across the state many districts are facing shortages, but are Kingman Academy of Learning and Kingman Unified School District on the same bus?

Nancy Geesey, KAOL director of transportation, said they are not experiencing bus driver shortages and are currently fully staffed.

“We normally do not have a shortage for regular routes,” Geesey said. “Our most challenging position is our trip/cover driver position.”

The Academy’s staff is a 10-personnel team, six home-to-school drivers, a trip/cover driver that handles trips on school days, a bus assistant on the special needs route, and two office staff that double as cover drivers.

KUSD, on the other hand, is facing a shortage in drivers. Tandy Janson, KUSD transportation manager, said it’s currently facing shortages on its established routes and is short 10 drivers.

Some of the challenges they face are the work hours, the cost to become a driver, the children not wanting to follow the rules, changing of federal and state regulations, and drivers on the road not following bus rules, including not stopping when the stop sign arm is extended.

“They are so much more than a bus driver. They are the first and last person representing the school who the parents and the students see in the morning and afternoon,” Geesey said. “They play a vital role to all the parents who cannot drop off or pick up their children from school. They are transporting the most precious cargo on the safest mode of transportation, the school bus.