OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, June 08
Weather  80.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Caution: Rollovers at Fort Beale Drive’s hairy hairpin
Accident victims from a rollover crash at the hairpin turn on Fort Beale Drive urge motorists to adhere to speed limits and be cautious

This rollover accident occurred on May 21, 2019 at the hairpin turn at Fort Beale Drive. Another one occurred Wednesday, June 5, 2019, which has brought up safety questions regarding the curve. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

This rollover accident occurred on May 21, 2019 at the hairpin turn at Fort Beale Drive. Another one occurred Wednesday, June 5, 2019, which has brought up safety questions regarding the curve. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: June 8, 2019 7:27 p.m.

After being launched 34 feet in the air and rolling 95 feet on the way down a rocky cliffside, Ranee Tirrell-Cates wasn’t concerned for her own safety. Upon landing on a patch of sand at the bottom of the hairpin turn on Fort Beale Drive, her priority was her unconscious fiancé.

Corky Cates hung upside down for 45 minutes unconscious and bleeding from his head. While Tirrell-Cates was unsure of her own injuries, she knew she had to get help.

“I didn’t know my injuries, I was disoriented,” Tirrell-Cates recalls. “He was knocked out and wasn’t responding. The accident itself wasn’t as scary as thinking he wasn’t OK.”

photo

“If people have not driven that route before, they need to be extra slow and cautious and not over confident,” Tirrell-Cates said. Not adhering to that advice could land one at the bottom of the cliff. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

That recounting of a rollover accident that occurred May 21 where White Cliff Road takes a dangerous swing to turn into Fort Beale Drive is an experience no one wishes to have under their belt. But if people aren’t cautious and no additional safety measures are taken by Mohave County, other residents and tourists could have similar experiences of their own. Just last week, at around 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, there was another rollover accident in the exact same location.

“We don’t want this to happen to anyone else,” Tirrell-Cates said Thursday. “It’s happened a lot, and just yesterday it happened again.”

And so Corky and Ranee have started a support group of sorts for those who have been through accidents in that area. Just as important is their work with Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop.

Supervisor Bishop said Clacks Canyon Road and Fort Beale Drive have been scheduled to be resurfaced by the county. During that work, the county will revisit pavement markings and signage in an effort to urge people to pay attention when navigating that stretch of road. A guardrail, however, will not be erected as those address crashes between vehicles.

“All accidents are preventable, just slow down and drive,” the supervisor reminded motorists.

The resurfacing is important because Cates said it was loose gravel that sent his Dodge Journey flying through the air. Thankfully, the seatbelts stayed buckled and all airbags deployed. The two accident victims, along with being impressed by the durability of their vehicle, were thankful for the efforts of first responders who quickly came to their aid. The first-first responder who received special mention was Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kevin Gunnoe.

The official posted speed limit in the area, marked by white and black signs, is 25 mph. However, the suggested speed marked by a yellow and black sign is 10 mph. Tirrell-Cates admits her vehicle was traveling closer to 20 mph when it hit loose gravel.

photo

If the hairpin turn is taken too fast, this sign is the only thing that stands between the vehicle and a 150-foot drop on Fort Beale Drive. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Long story short, her advice for motorists taking that turn is to follow the rules of the road, especially the roadside signs dictating suggested and lawful speeds.

“If people have not driven that route before, they need to be extra slow and cautious and not over confident,” Tirrell-Cates said. “Be really careful and remember that you’re responsible for the other people in the vehicle. That’s precious cargo.”

“Make sure you wear your seatbelts and be safe out there,” added Cates.

Here are some additional tips from Lt. Tim Sonier of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office:

“Ensure that the trailer or vehicle is designed and capable of carrying the load as well as keeping the center of gravity low, and make sure the load is secured,” he said of traveling with a full load or trailer.

While it can be easy to miss safety and speed limit signs for the beautiful landscape, keep in mind they are there for a reason.

“Mohave County engineers complete studies that are designed to provide the traveling public with signs that provide pertinent information on the driving conditions for segments of the county’s roads,” Sonier wrote. “If you adhere to the warning and speed signs that are posted, you may reduce the chances of having an accident.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Snack truck rolls in Golden Valley
Improvements being made to reduce U.S. 93 fatalities at Pierce Ferry Road
Two injured in Meadview crash
Passenger killed in single-vehicle rollover near airport
Yucca woman killed in rollover

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
08
Flagstaff Blues and Brews
WED
12
Alzheimer's Support Group
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News