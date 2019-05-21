Caution: Rollovers at Fort Beale Drive’s hairy hairpin

After being launched 34 feet in the air and rolling 95 feet on the way down a rocky cliffside, Ranee Tirrell-Cates wasn’t concerned for her own safety. Upon landing on a patch of sand at the bottom of the hairpin turn on Fort Beale Drive, her priority was her unconscious fiancé.



Corky Cates hung upside down for 45 minutes unconscious and bleeding from his head. While Tirrell-Cates was unsure of her own injuries, she knew she had to get help.

“I didn’t know my injuries, I was disoriented,” Tirrell-Cates recalls. “He was knocked out and wasn’t responding. The accident itself wasn’t as scary as thinking he wasn’t OK.”

That recounting of a rollover accident that occurred May 21 where White Cliff Road takes a dangerous swing to turn into Fort Beale Drive is an experience no one wishes to have under their belt. But if people aren’t cautious and no additional safety measures are taken by Mohave County, other residents and tourists could have similar experiences of their own. Just last week, at around 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, there was another rollover accident in the exact same location.

“We don’t want this to happen to anyone else,” Tirrell-Cates said Thursday. “It’s happened a lot, and just yesterday it happened again.”

And so Corky and Ranee have started a support group of sorts for those who have been through accidents in that area. Just as important is their work with Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop.

Supervisor Bishop said Clacks Canyon Road and Fort Beale Drive have been scheduled to be resurfaced by the county. During that work, the county will revisit pavement markings and signage in an effort to urge people to pay attention when navigating that stretch of road. A guardrail, however, will not be erected as those address crashes between vehicles.

“All accidents are preventable, just slow down and drive,” the supervisor reminded motorists.

The resurfacing is important because Cates said it was loose gravel that sent his Dodge Journey flying through the air. Thankfully, the seatbelts stayed buckled and all airbags deployed. The two accident victims, along with being impressed by the durability of their vehicle, were thankful for the efforts of first responders who quickly came to their aid. The first-first responder who received special mention was Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kevin Gunnoe.

The official posted speed limit in the area, marked by white and black signs, is 25 mph. However, the suggested speed marked by a yellow and black sign is 10 mph. Tirrell-Cates admits her vehicle was traveling closer to 20 mph when it hit loose gravel.

Long story short, her advice for motorists taking that turn is to follow the rules of the road, especially the roadside signs dictating suggested and lawful speeds.

“If people have not driven that route before, they need to be extra slow and cautious and not over confident,” Tirrell-Cates said. “Be really careful and remember that you’re responsible for the other people in the vehicle. That’s precious cargo.”

“Make sure you wear your seatbelts and be safe out there,” added Cates.

Here are some additional tips from Lt. Tim Sonier of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office:

“Ensure that the trailer or vehicle is designed and capable of carrying the load as well as keeping the center of gravity low, and make sure the load is secured,” he said of traveling with a full load or trailer.



While it can be easy to miss safety and speed limit signs for the beautiful landscape, keep in mind they are there for a reason.

“Mohave County engineers complete studies that are designed to provide the traveling public with signs that provide pertinent information on the driving conditions for segments of the county’s roads,” Sonier wrote. “If you adhere to the warning and speed signs that are posted, you may reduce the chances of having an accident.”