Ruling permits Arizona court to consider blood sample in Kingman DUI crash

PHOENIX (AP) – An Arizona appeals court has upheld a man’s convictions and sentences stemming from a DUI crash in Mohave County, ruling that a trial court was correct to consider results of a blood sample taken in Nevada in circumstances not permitted in Arizona.

The ruling Thursday said the sample could be used as evidence in Arizona against Don Jacob Havatone under a good-faith exception because Nevada then had a law allowing a sample to be taken from an unconscious suspect.

The case stemmed from a 2012 crash on Route 66 near Kingman in which Havatone’s SUV swerved into oncoming traffic and collided with another vehicle. His blood sample taken in Nevada and tested in Arizona showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.21.

Four others in Havatone’s car were taken to the hospital with various injuries that were said to be non-life threatening.

Havatone was the driver of an SUV that collided head-on with a passenger car on Route 66 at milepost 69.

Then Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire Chief Pat Moore said two people were ejected from the SUV. Another person had to be removed using extrication equipment. The driver of the passenger car was treated and released at the scene.

Moore said the highway was shut down temporarily as two helicopters and several ambulances removed patients from the scene.

Havatone was convicted of aggravated DUI and other crimes and sentenced to 17 years.

The Daily Miner contributed to this report