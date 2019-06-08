Stockton Hill finishing touches this week
KINGMAN – The finishing touches to the Stockton Hill Road project will be performed starting Monday, June 10 with valve and manhole adjustments in the outside lanes in both directions.
Traffic control will be in place Monday on both sides of the road in various locations between Airway Avenue and Gordon Drive. Traffic control will stay in place until Tuesday morning so concrete can cure.
Tuesday, June 11 will see valve and manhole adjustments in intersections.
Traffic control will be set up at the Airway Avenue, Kino Avenue and Gordon Drive intersections during daytime hours.
The second road striping will be applied during the nighttime hours of Wednesday, June 12. There will be intermittent road restrictions as crews move along Stockton Hill Road. If necessary, road striping will be completed during nighttime hours Thursday, June 13.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- Obituary
- Gallery
- Stranded woman spends 17 hours on rock before fishermen come to her rescue on Lake Mohave
- Obituary
- Obituary
- 1 killed in Golden Valley collision
- Touring the plane submerged in Lake Mead
- MOHAVE 911
- Mexican national arrested after nearly $500K in drugs seized on I-40
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- Mohave 911
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- 1 killed in Golden Valley collision
- Obituary
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SAT
08
|
Flagstaff Blues and Brews
|
WED
12
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*