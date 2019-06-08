Stockton Hill finishing touches this week

KINGMAN – The finishing touches to the Stockton Hill Road project will be performed starting Monday, June 10 with valve and manhole adjustments in the outside lanes in both directions.

Traffic control will be in place Monday on both sides of the road in various locations between Airway Avenue and Gordon Drive. Traffic control will stay in place until Tuesday morning so concrete can cure.

Tuesday, June 11 will see valve and manhole adjustments in intersections.

Traffic control will be set up at the Airway Avenue, Kino Avenue and Gordon Drive intersections during daytime hours.

The second road striping will be applied during the nighttime hours of Wednesday, June 12. There will be intermittent road restrictions as crews move along Stockton Hill Road. If necessary, road striping will be completed during nighttime hours Thursday, June 13.

Information provided by the City of Kingman