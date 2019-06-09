County Corner | MCSO services benefit everyone who lives in Mohave County

Hello Mohave County, As your elected sheriff, I feel it is very important to keep you informed on law enforcement and public safety matters that occur in and around Mohave County. I would also like invite you to check out the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

This page is updated daily and provides information in real time. It is also used as a tool to seek the public’s assistance in locating wanted criminals and stolen property.

In this article I would like to answer a question that I routinely get asked, mainly from citizens who live inside city limits. The question is, “as a city resident, what benefit is the county sheriff’s office to me?” This is a very good question as the cities have their own police departments.

First and foremost, you must understand that law enforcement is at its strongest when it is united. The sheriff’s office and local police departments have strong working relationships with the overall goal of crime reduction, and safe and secure neighborhoods. All law enforcement agencies in Mohave County routinely work together for this common goal.

You see, criminals do not adhere to jurisdictional boundaries. The crimes, from thefts and burglaries to assaults and robberies, that are committed in the city often are uncovered in the county, and vice versa. With all law enforcement agencies working together, many of these crimes are solved. In addition, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office currently has four K-9 deputies with a fifth to be added this month. These canines are an added tool in our crime-fighting arsenal and are available to every law enforcement agency in the county.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is mandated to provide law enforcement and public safety services in all unincorporated areas of the county. This includes our lakes and rivers, as well as the vast desert surrounding our cities. Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City are very popular cities for boating and desert activities. Kingman also has a large population of off-road enthusiasts. Many of our local city residents enjoy water and desert recreation activities, and the sheriff’s office will continue to make every effort to keep these areas safe for all to use.

It is vital for our continued economic growth and development that our lakes, rivers, and deserts remain safe and user friendly. The men and women at the sheriff’s office take this seriously. We have an outstanding boating safety division and a state-recognized Search and Rescue Division.

For those of you who remember what our lakes and rivers were like in the ‘80s and ‘90s, I’m sure you will agree that we have come a long way with our ongoing efforts geared toward safety.





These are just a few examples that hopefully address the question of the benefits that Mohave County Sheriff’s Office offers to all citizens.



Enjoy the summer months ahead, be safe, and stay cool and hydrated.