Fire on national forest land near Phoenix now 50% contained
CAVE CREEK — A grass and brush fire on national forest land on the northeastern outskirts of metro Phoenix now is 50% contained after charring more than 11 square miles.
Tonto National Forest officials say the blaze continues to burn away from communities in the Phoenix suburb of Cave Creek and no injuries or structure damage has been reported.
The fire began Friday and authorities say it was human-caused, but they haven't released any details.
It's burning about 8 miles east of Cave Creek.
More than 240 firefighters are battling the blaze along with air tankers dropping slurry and helicopters dipping water out of Bartlett Lake to drop on the flames.
All day-use areas and campgrounds near Horseshoe and Bartlett lakes have been closed due to the fire.
