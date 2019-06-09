Horoscopes | June 10, 2019

Birthdays: Kate Upton, 27; Leelee Sobieski, 36; Shane West, 41; DJ Qualls, 41.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Review what’s happened at home or at work that is causing you to feel threatened or uneasy. Look for a way to complement what’s going on around you, not disrupt a situation that is already too late to stop.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change is heading your way. Go with the flow, and you’ll discover new ways to get things done more efficiently.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look at situations closely before you make assumptions or get all worked up over nothing. Don’t rely on someone who has let you down.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be secretive about the way you feel as well as your plans until you have mulled over the pros, cons and consequences of your actions. Time is on your side, and intelligent decisions will pay off.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep working until you finish what you set out to do. Falling short of your goal will give someone ammunition to use against you.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep communications open, and do your best to lend a helping hand. Sticking to the facts and making changes that are conducive to progress will help you maintain your reputation and deter others from meddling in your affairs.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You can stop negativity in its tracks if you know what it will take to keep the peace. Personal changes should not be made while facing emotional stress.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Plan a business trip or meeting or attend a conference that will give you the strategy you need to move forward. You’ll be attracted to doing things in an unconventional manner.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotional situations will drive you to distraction. Moderation will be your saving grace, and personal growth will help build confidence and the courage to do what’s best.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be aware of how others feel before you make a change that may cause a dispute with someone you have to deal with daily. A change may be on your radar, but without approval, you won’t get far.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Situations will get blown out of proportion quickly. Stick to projects you can work on alone.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Consider your motives and what to offer in order to get what you want. Be fair, and the returns will be good.