Kingman Unified School District board to decide about special election bond that includes Palo Christi

Residents of Kingman may see a special election coming up in November if the Kingman Unified School District governing board gives its approval to move forward with a multi-million dollar bond that will refurbish Palo Christi School.

But how much is the bond going to be and what is it going to pay for?

Roger Jacks, KUSD superintendent, said the district will provide the board with two options on the bond amounts.

The district is recommending a bond to pay for the refurbishment of Palo Christi plus updating the HVAC systems district-wide, the purchase of 10 buses, and keyless fob entry security systems for the schools.

The plan for Palo Christi is to move the Little Explorers program into it and convert it into a professional development center for teachers.

Jacks said the development center will provide opportunities for teachers to stay up to date with the teaching profession and help them when renewing their teaching license.

The Little Explorers are currently housed at La Senita Elementary School. The plan for La Senita that the district is recommending to the board is to turn it into a fully functional K-5 school.

“That would really help us with our overcrowding conditions at three of our elementary schools,” Jacks said.

The work needed to be done to Palo Christi would cost about $16 million. The building would need to be brought up to code, including bringing it up to current information technology standards.

Another issue the district is considering bringing to the board is school security.

“We’ve talked about school safety and one of the things that we’re looking at is going to a keyless entry system,” Jacks said.

The district is looking at a key fob system that would be installed in the outside entry doors first. The district would like to ultimately get fob access to all the doors at all schools.

Since school starts in during some of the hottest days in the year, the district is recommending to the board an upgrade to HVAC systems district wide.

The last time the systems received an update was back in 2006 when the voters approved of a bond for the district.

Lastly, the district is recommending to the board the purchasing of about 10 school buses. KUSD buses cover 3,300 square miles picking up students from Dolan Springs, Meadview, Yucca and Wikieup.

The district bought 20 buses about two years ago on a lease purchase plan and are receiving 11 buses from the state as part of the Volkswagen settlement. The purchase of about 10 additional buses would upgrade their fleet of approximately 80 buses.

When asked, what he would tell someone who doesn’t have a child or grandchild in the district why they should care about this bond, Jacks said it is because education is important for the community.

“It drives the economy in our community … not only at the K-12 level, but at the community college level,” he said. “When we’re looking at employers coming into town, they look at your education system.”

The board is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 11 at the KUSD district office, 3033 MacDonald Ave.