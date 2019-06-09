OFFERS
KRMC survives federal funding cuts … this time

“KRMC is a Disproportionate Share Hospital because it treats a high number of low-income patients,” said Teri Williams, the hospital’s Communications & Marketing Director. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: June 9, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – The U.S. Supreme Court sided with health providers in a dispute regarding the federal funding of so-called Disproportionate Share Hospitals, preventing a scheduled $4 billion cut in the payments to hospitals.

The program is designed to provide treatment for indigent patients, typically Medicaid patients. The cuts, first scheduled for 2014 and then for 2020, are now being postponed again, but the discussion is far from over.

“KRMC is a Disproportionate Share Hospital because it treats a high number of low-income patients,” said Teri Williams, the hospital’s Communications & Marketing Director.

The 2010 Affordable Care Act expected legislators to gradually reduce Medicaid DSH payments. At the time of its passage, policymakers assumed that coverage expansions would decrease the number of uninsured patients, resulting in less hospital uncompensated care.

However, “Seemingly modest modifications to the program can affect the lives of millions,” said Justice Neil Gorsuch, who delivered the opinion for the Supreme Court. He agreed the government violated the Medicare Act by skipping the public notice and comment requirements before making a decision on the change of funding.

The ruling leaves the status quo in place for now, meaning the scheduled cuts won’t go into effect next year.

“The foremost defining feature of an essential hospital – its commitment to caring for vulnerable people – makes the hospital itself vulnerable to funding cuts that can put this mission at risk.” wrote Emily Schweich from America’s Essential Hospital, an organization which represents 300 hospitals and health systems in the U.S.

“Congress has begun exploring ways to overhaul the existing formula for funding DSH payments,” Williams said. “It is unknown how a new formula would impact KRMC. We currently receive between $2-3 million per year in DSH payments, so we will be watching developments carefully.”

The U.S. Supreme Court opinion was written by Justice Gorsuch and joined by Chief Justice Roberts and Justices Thomas, Bader Ginsburg, Alito, Sotomayor and Kagan.

